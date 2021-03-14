HempCoin (THC) Price Up 27.1% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $5,240.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,242.34 or 0.99890341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00031265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00078838 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003184 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,013,287 coins and its circulating supply is 260,878,137 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

