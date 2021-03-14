Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Short Interest Update

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 11th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Hempstract stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 243,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. Hempstract has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.17.
Hempstract Company Profile
