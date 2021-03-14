Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Short Interest Update

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 11th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hempstract stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 243,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. Hempstract has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

