Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 163,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

