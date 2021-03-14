Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 11th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.