Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Herman Miller worth $29,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Herman Miller by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Herman Miller by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

