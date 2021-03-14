Hermez Network Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.87 or 0.00009748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00445512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00061631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00093639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00506724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

