High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the February 11th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 6,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $57,303.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $59,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,909 shares of company stock valued at $172,310 over the last 90 days. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 81,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

