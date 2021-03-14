Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $6,775,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

NYSE HIW traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 653,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

