Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.82 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $158.65 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001163 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,124,960 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

