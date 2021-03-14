Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 11th total of 628,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Holicity in the fourth quarter valued at $10,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000.

Get Holicity alerts:

NASDAQ HOL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,048. Holicity has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.