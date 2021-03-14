Holo Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Holo has traded 108.8% higher against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $991.57 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00645709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00034672 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,438,730,761 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

