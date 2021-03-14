HOMIHELP Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00005372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $33,996.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00441442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00063457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00091597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00067604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00510872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars.

