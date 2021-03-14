HOMIHELP Trading Up 17.2% This Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $28,143.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00005290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

