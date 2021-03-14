HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $398,416.69 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.52 or 0.00644911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034818 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.