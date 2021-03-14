Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $53.53 on Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $581.57 million and $59.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $53.53 or 0.00089041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00243059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00055136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,863,725 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.