Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

