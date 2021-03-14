Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

HTHT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 616,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,999. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

