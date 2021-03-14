Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Position Lessened by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,522 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned 1.72% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,477,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,945,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter worth $3,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 523,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

