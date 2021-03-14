Humaniq Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $83,269.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00048612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.52 or 0.00644911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00034818 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

