Humanscape Price Hits $0.0770 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $39.15 million and $102,804.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.00640057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00035128 BTC.

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

