Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,149,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Huntsman worth $29,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after buying an additional 81,159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 2,717,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN opened at $29.44 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

