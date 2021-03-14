HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $546.35 million and $946.84 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00634512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034930 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 546,430,284 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.