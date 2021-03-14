Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 711,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 11th total of 1,332,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HRNNF stock remained flat at $$23.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

