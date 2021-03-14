Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2536 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.73 and a 1-year high of C$30.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on H shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.43.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

