HyperCash Price Hits $1.10 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001840 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $49.67 million and $16.65 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,953.57 or 1.00118227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00031483 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00394646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00297191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.61 or 0.00730779 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00078172 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

