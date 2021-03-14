HyperDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $5.63 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 33% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $162,741.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00637593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00035842 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.