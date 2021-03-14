Hyperion (HYN) Market Capitalization Tops $3.99 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $4,367.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00634626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034273 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 176,776,321 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

