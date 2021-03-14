Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 67.2% in February

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYMTF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 4,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,888. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyundai Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

