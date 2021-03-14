ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00445352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00061806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00092970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.00506546 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.