ICHI Trading 52.2% Higher Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $24.66 million and $44,168.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00016017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00445858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00510367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,999 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

