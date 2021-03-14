ICON Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $82.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,319,134 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

