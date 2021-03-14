ICON Price Hits $1.80 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $73.22 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,395,584 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

