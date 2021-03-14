ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of ICU Medical worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 51.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $203.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.11. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,354,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

