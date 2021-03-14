Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the February 11th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 634,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPWR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 292,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,847. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ideal Power by 2,269.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Ideal Power by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

