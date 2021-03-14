Ideaology One Day Trading Volume Hits $296,744.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Ideaology has a market cap of $3.69 million and $296,744.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.50 or 0.00636185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

