Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 806,600 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the February 11th total of 481,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.87. 625,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,757. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

