IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 33.7% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $54.76 million and $3.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.45 or 0.00651623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00034847 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,744,854 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

