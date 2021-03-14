Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $10.97 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and $314,056.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be bought for about $10.97 or 0.00018342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,149 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

