Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0607 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $84,683.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,957.33 or 0.99733302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00078809 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,407,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,394,679 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.