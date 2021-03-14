IHT Real Estate Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,588.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.26 million and $95,588.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 82% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00640354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00069100 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00034970 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.