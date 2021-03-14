IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Up 106.9% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 106.9% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.55 million and $54,707.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00048439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00643801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035431 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

