ImageCoin Reaches Market Cap of $312,093.22 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $312,093.22 and $81,953.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000863 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,973,883 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.