Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMMZF remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Immofinanz has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immofinanz in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

