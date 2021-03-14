Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.69. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 113,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,731. The stock has a market cap of $531.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

