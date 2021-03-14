INDINODE (XIND) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. INDINODE has a market capitalization of $69,093.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INDINODE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INDINODE has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.51 or 0.00442762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00062936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00091944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.75 or 0.00506286 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,154,193,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,851,665 tokens. INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode and its Facebook page is accessible here . INDINODE’s official website is indinode.me

