Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

