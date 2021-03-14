Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

NYSE INGR opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

