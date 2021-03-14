Injective Protocol Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $11.73 or 0.00019481 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $183.75 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00440665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00063230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00503312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.