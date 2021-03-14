Ink Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $765.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $765.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00035031 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

