Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0023

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $990,750.24 and approximately $142.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00641044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00071171 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

